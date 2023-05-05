CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tim Cook Says India Is A 'Major Focus' For Apple With Record Earnings And Strong Growth
1-MIN READ

Tim Cook Says India Is A 'Major Focus' For Apple With Record Earnings And Strong Growth

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple CEO Tim Cook on his India visit, for the Apple Store launch in Mumbai and Delhi.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on his India visit, for the Apple Store launch in Mumbai and Delhi.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has expressed his enthusiasm for the Indian market, calling it an "incredibly exciting market.” He further emphasized that India is now a "major focus” for the company.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has expressed his enthusiasm for the Indian market, calling it an “incredibly exciting market.” He further emphasized that India is now a “major focus” for the company. 

The Cupertino-based tech giant disclosed that it had achieved a record revenue of $94.8 billion and a profit of $24 billion in the March quarter. Tim Cook highlighted the impressive performance, saying that Apple had set an all-time record for Services and a March quarter record for iPhone. This milestone comes after Apple’s continued investment and expansion in India, which has been well-received by the market.

WATCH VIDEO: Tim Cook Shares The ‘Apple Watch Story’; Meets Saina Nehwal, P Gopichand

Apple has opened two Apple Stores in India—Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi—both of which were inaugurated by Tim Cook himself.

According to Cook, India has set a quarterly record, growing strongly “with double digits year-over-year,” and presents a great opportunity for Apple. “India is an incredibly exciting market. It’s a major focus for us. I was just there, and the dynamism in the market, the vibrancy is unbelievable,” he added. Apple is also happy to be doing business with its numerous channel partners in the country.

During the Q2 earnings call, Cook expressed his excitement about the enthusiasm that people in India have for the brand, and both Apple Stores are off to a flying start. “I really feel that India is at a tipping point, and it’s great to be there,” said Cook.

May 05, 2023
last updated:May 05, 2023, 10:16 IST