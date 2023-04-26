Tinder Adds Video Selfie Verification To Enhance User Safety: Know More

Tinder, the popular US-based dating app, has introduced a new feature called “Photo Verification" to enhance user safety. As part of this process, members are now required to submit a selfie video as proof of their identity.

Video selfie in Photo Verification is available, globally, today, and the ability to select “Photo Verified Members” only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months, the company said.

According to Tinder, Photo Verified members can ask their match to do the same before chatting, giving them more control over how they interact with others. Within their Message Settings, Photo Verified members can also opt to only receive messages from Photo Verified members.

“Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features. The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match. For our 18-25 year old members, being Photo Verified1 gives them a 10% higher chance to match,” said Rory Kozoll, SVP of Product Integrity at Tinder.

The dating app will now prompt all new members to Photo Verify when they create a profile. Until now, members would take still photos while holding a series of static poses, and these photos were compared against others on the member’s profile.

Now, if members want to get photo verified they will have to complete a series of video prompts. While no photo verification process is perfect, this helps Tinder keep those blue checkmarks more real, the company said.

Also, the dating app gives members tools that put them in control of online dating. This includes letting them select the types of people with whom they interact.

Members who select “Photo Verified Chat” in Message Settings will only receive messages from other Photo Verified members, and they can also ask their match to verify their photos before a message is sent. Tinder Gold members will be able to filter their “Likes” for Photo Verified members only, the dating app said.

