TRAI To Set Up AI Spam Filter To Combat Fake Calls And Messages: Know More

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to implement new rules from Monday (May 1) to combat fake and promotional calls and messages that customers often receive. To achieve this, TRAI has mandated that all telecom companies must incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) spam filters into their call and SMS services.

This move will come as a relief to customers who have been receiving unsolicited spam calls and messages on a daily basis. Reports suggest that telecom giants such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced the implementation of the AI filter service. Airtel has already made an official announcement regarding the same, while Jio is working towards rolling out the service soon.

The AI filter will help customers avoid fake and promotional calls and messages, thereby reducing instances of fraudulent activities. TRAI has been working to curb the issue of fake calls and messages, which is a major concern for customers. Scammers often cheat innocent customers through these means, causing them to lose their money.

To address this issue, TRAI has demanded that telecom companies stop promotional calls on 10-digit mobile numbers. Additionally, the regulatory body is looking into implementing a Call ID feature that will display the photo and name of the caller on the mobile phone.

However, telecom companies such as Airtel and Jio are reportedly hesitant to implement the technology due to privacy issues. At present, no concrete information is available on this front. It should be noted that the implementation of the AI filter is the only rule set to be implemented on May 1 to stop pesky calls and messages from reaching customers.

According to an ET report, Truecaller is likely to join hands with Airtel, Vi, and Jio to curb spam messages and calls. Truecaller is expected to help customers to avoid all promotional calls and fake messages.

