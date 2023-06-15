Truecaller Rolls Out Call Recording Feature For iOS, Android: Here's How It Works

Truecaller Call Recording Feature: Truecaller has announced that it is releasing an AI-powered call recording feature for 350 million active users on both iPhone and Android, starting from the US and gradually to different parts of the world in the coming months.

According to the company, the new feature records both sides of the call with high clarity and provides summarised transcriptions of all call recordings, turning the call recording into text that is easy to navigate.

Each transcription will come with a brief subject line that makes it easier to quickly and accurately search within these transcriptions using Large Language Model (LLM) technology.

Also, iPhone users will be able to keep a backup of all recordings in their iCloud storage so that they don’t get lost. Android users can choose to back up recordings to their Google Drive.

Truecaller Call Recording Feature: Here’s How It Works

For iPhone:

- For incoming calls, users can answer the incoming call, open the Truecaller app, and go to the Search tab.

- Users will need to call a recording line through the Truecaller app to merge incoming and outgoing calls.

- Tap on the ‘Record a call’ button.

- The other person on the call will hear a beep to indicate that the call is being recorded

For both incoming and outgoing calls, once the call ends, a push notification will be sent when the recording is ready. On iPhone, all recorded calls are stored directly on the device, ensuring complete control. Additionally, users have the option to create a backup on iCloud, providing an extra layer of security.

For Android:

- The Truecaller dialer includes a dedicated recording button to start or stop recording.

- On other dialers, users will have a ‘floating’ button to initiate or end recording.

- Once the call ends, a push notification will alert users to the availability of the recorded conversation, which can be organized and managed easily.