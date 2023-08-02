TweetDeck Is Now Renamed As XPro For Users

The Twitter rebranding exercise continues this week, and the latest product to get the X-treatment is TweetDeck, which is now called XPro to go along with the other X’s on the platform. The change was inevitable, now that the imprints of Twitter from the app and the web app have been replaced with X in the past few days.

The new XPro name appears when you sign out of the account but just like Twitter, the website URL remains unchanged. TweetDeck or XPro is a reliable tool for people to manage and track multiple profiles on the same screen. Recently, the Android and iOS app along with the web app was renamed to X and reports suggest that Tweets will soon be called as Posts on these platforms, while Retweet will be called Repost.

Elon Musk is clearly intent with his X revolution of Twitter, moving beyond social media with the platform. Musk has previously indicated his interest to build an everything app with the name X, and it seems that the new version of Twitter is headed in that direction.

Soon, you could have payment features on X but the question is, will Musk be the gatekeeper for most of the features that X will offer to consumers. If so, then expect the X Blue subscription price to go up or even be made necessary for the most basic benefits offered by the platform. We are keen to see how Musk and Co. push the X agenda in the coming months, and whether his model gives any positive results for the company.