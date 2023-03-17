CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Waterproof PhonesTwitterWhatsAppSatellite TechFortnite
Home » Tech » Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to Step Down after More Than 16 Years
1-MIN READ

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to Step Down after More Than 16 Years

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 01:25 IST

San Francisco, US

Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch’s Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shear said on Thursday he will resign from the role after over 16 years. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch’s Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shear said on Thursday he will resign from the role after over 16 years. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Twitch’s president, Dan Clancy, who has been at the company since 2019 will take on the role of CEO effective immediately

Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch’s Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shear said on Thursday he will resign from the role after over 16 years at the live video streaming company.

Twitch’s president, Dan Clancy, who has been at the company since 2019 will take on the role of CEO effective immediately, Shear said in a blog post, adding that he will remain on as an advisor.

“In October 2006 we started working on live video for the internet. That became Twitch. More than 16 years later, I’m now a father and ready to move to my next phase of life,” Shear tweeted.

Shear co-founded live streaming platform Justin.tv which became Twitch in 2011 and quickly gained traction in the gaming community. Three years later, it was acquired by Amazon for just under $1 billion.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. amazon
  2. twitch
first published:March 17, 2023, 01:25 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 01:25 IST
Read More