Twitter Blue Users Can Now Tweet With Up to 25,000 Characters
1-MIN READ

Twitter Blue Users Can Now Tweet With Up to 25,000 Characters

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 15:05 IST

Delhi, India

25,000 character limit can't be called tweets anymore

25,000 character limit can't be called tweets anymore

Tweets started with 140-characters during Dorsey's reign but now with 25,000 characters can you still call them tweet?

Twitter has again increased the character count for a tweet to 25,000 for Blue subscribers.

The company increased the character limit to 4,000 in February, later increasing it to 10,000 in April.

Prachi Poddar, an engineer at Twitter, announced the change in a tweet last week, saying, “We have increased NoteTweet (aka longform Tweet) limit from 10k to 25k characters. Enjoy longer NoteTweet and happy tweeting".

The company also made the change to its Twitter Blue page. “Want to Tweet more than 280 characters? Longer Tweets allow Blue subscribers to Tweet up to 25,000 characters. You can also compose longer Tweets in a Quote Tweet or reply," the company mentioned.

In addition to increasing the character limit for tweets, Twitter Blue subscribers now have the ability to upload longer videos. The microblogging platform began allowing paid users to upload 60-minute 1080p videos in December last year.

Meanwhile, Twitter is reportedly working to limit the number of direct messages (DMs) non-Blue users can send per day. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted, “#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue."

According to the screenshot shared by the leaker, after reaching the limit, non-Twitter Blue users will receive a message titled “Get verified to send more messages".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
first published:June 28, 2023, 15:05 IST
