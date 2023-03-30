CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Realme C55 ReviewDell Inspiron LaptopsApple iPhone 15Apple WWDC 2023WhatsApp
Home » Tech » Twitter CEO Elon Musk Is Now The Most-Followed Person On Twitter
1-MIN READ

Twitter CEO Elon Musk Is Now The Most-Followed Person On Twitter

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 18:27 IST

Delhi, India

Musk paid $44 billion to buy Twitter last year

Musk paid $44 billion to buy Twitter last year

Musk seems to have got some of his money back from the $44 billion deal for the platform.

The Twitter acquisition has helped its CEO Elon Musk become the world’s most followed person on the platform, as the Chief Twit on Thursday dethroned former US President Barack Obama as the most followed person on Twitter.

The billionaire who bought Twitter for $44 billion last year now has 133,068,709 followers, compared to Obama’s 133,042,819, according to the follower counts.

Top celebrities like Justin Bieber with over 113 million Twitter followers and Katy Perry with over 108 million followers are at the third and fourth most-followed spots, respectively.

Musk reached the 100 million followers-mark in June last year and since then, there has been a meteoric rise in his popularity.

RELATED NEWS

While Obama hardly tweets, especially promoting a key social cause or highlighting his work as the US President, Musk keeps tweeting left, right and centre on nearly all the topics that trend in the world.

Musk in February said he was making his Twitter account private to see if it improves reach.

“Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you can see my private tweets more than my public ones," he posted.

This meant the only people able to see the billionaire’s tweets were his followers and no one was able to retweet Musk’s tweets either.

It came amid complaints from users that their tweets were not being seen by as many people as they used to.

Musk later removed the private setting from his account.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
Tags:
  1. elon musk
  2. twitter
first published:March 30, 2023, 18:27 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 18:27 IST