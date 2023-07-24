Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Says 'X' Is The Future Of Limitless Interactivity; Name Change Imminent

After Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that the popular social media platform Twitter will be rebranded as ‘X; and the iconic blue bird logo will be replaced with the logo of ‘X’, the CEO of the micro-blogging application Linda Yaccarino announced that X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.

“Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," she wrote on Twitter. “For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started," Twitter CEO said.

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Yaccarino also said that there’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver everything. “@elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world," she added.

There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Musk has already named Twitter’s parent company the X Corporation. He also announced that x.com now points to twitter.com. According to Musk, the new X logo will go live later today.

“X dot com now points to Twitter dot com. Interim X logo goes live later today," Musk tweeted.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The billionaire Musk said in a Sunday post he wanted to change Twitter’s logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favor changing the site’s color scheme from blue to black. He posted a picture of a stylized X against a black outer space-themed background.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he said.