CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Tech » Twitter Could Be Limiting Search Results Involving Content From Rival Threads
1-MIN READ

Twitter Could Be Limiting Search Results Involving Content From Rival Threads

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:01 IST

New Delhi, India

In the past, Twitter has also restricted results involving other likes Substack, Mastodon and others.

In the past, Twitter has also restricted results involving other likes Substack, Mastodon and others.

Twitter has reportedly started limiting search results when users search for links or accounts involving Threads content.

It seems that Twitter’s leadership, including Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino, has recently been taking Meta’s Threads—its rival—quite seriously. The microblogging platform has reportedly started limiting search results when users search for links and accounts related to Threads content.

“Twitter is selectively blocking searches for tweets that link to Threads, even though they allow posting Threads URLs (for now),” a user wrote on Twitter.

Meta’s Threads recently surpassed the 100 million user mark, positioning itself as a serious competitor to Twitter. TechCrunch reports that Twitter is making it more difficult for users to find conversations about Threads or search for profiles.

Andy Baio, a technologist, was among the first few people who noticed that Twitter was limiting search results when he searched using the operator “url:threads.net.” This search revealed no results. 

Similarly, searching for “threads.net” without the “url:” operator returns a plethora of irrelevant results from users who have their Threads account in their display name or who discuss Threads without linking to it.

Twitter, under Elon Musk’s ownership, has a history of imposing limitations on links to various platforms such as Substack, Mastodon, and other social media networks.

Although these actions are internal company decisions, Musk has not shied away from openly criticizing Mark Zuckerberg—who’s the owner of rival platform Threads. Musk recently took to Twitter, referring to Zuckerberg as a “cuck,” and rumors about a potential faceoff between the two in a supposed “cage match” are heating up.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. twitter
  2. Meta
  3. Mark Zuckerberg
  4. Instagram Threads
first published:July 12, 2023, 12:01 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 12:01 IST