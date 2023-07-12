Twitter Could Be Limiting Search Results Involving Content From Rival Threads

It seems that Twitter’s leadership, including Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino, has recently been taking Meta’s Threads—its rival—quite seriously. The microblogging platform has reportedly started limiting search results when users search for links and accounts related to Threads content.

“Twitter is selectively blocking searches for tweets that link to Threads, even though they allow posting Threads URLs (for now),” a user wrote on Twitter.

Meta’s Threads recently surpassed the 100 million user mark, positioning itself as a serious competitor to Twitter. TechCrunch reports that Twitter is making it more difficult for users to find conversations about Threads or search for profiles.

Andy Baio, a technologist, was among the first few people who noticed that Twitter was limiting search results when he searched using the operator “url:threads.net.” This search revealed no results.

Similarly, searching for “threads.net” without the “url:” operator returns a plethora of irrelevant results from users who have their Threads account in their display name or who discuss Threads without linking to it.

Twitter, under Elon Musk’s ownership, has a history of imposing limitations on links to various platforms such as Substack, Mastodon, and other social media networks.

Although these actions are internal company decisions, Musk has not shied away from openly criticizing Mark Zuckerberg—who’s the owner of rival platform Threads. Musk recently took to Twitter, referring to Zuckerberg as a “cuck,” and rumors about a potential faceoff between the two in a supposed “cage match” are heating up.