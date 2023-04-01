CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter Could Waive $1,000 Verification Fee For Top 10,000 Followed Organisations: Report
1-MIN READ

Twitter Could Waive $1,000 Verification Fee For Top 10,000 Followed Organisations: Report

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 15:18 IST

San Francisco

$1,000/month for verification is a tough ask for smaller companies. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter might be exempting the top 10,000 organisations with the highest number of followers from the $1,000/month payment requirement.

Twitter is scheduled to remove ‘legacy’ verified checkmarks today, on April 1st. If individuals or organizations want to keep their blue or gold checkmark—they will need to pay for either Twitter Blue or Twitter Verification for Organisations, which are priced at $8 and $1,000, respectively.

However, according to a report by The New York Times, via The Verge, it appears that Twitter may be exempting the top 10,000 organisations with the highest number of followers from this payment requirement.

To retain their gold checkmarks, organizations will need to subscribe to Twitter Verification for Organisations by default—paying $1,000 per month plus an additional $50 for every affiliated account. For example, if Organisation ‘X’ wants to verify three of its journalists, it would have to pay $1,150 per month. However, this won’t be the case for the top 10,000 organisations ranked by their number of followers.

Therefore, if your organisation doesn’t meet this seemingly stringent requirement and being verified on Twitter is important to you, your only option is to pay $1,000 per month. While this may not be an issue for some of the world’s most credible news outlets, or big companies like Apple, it can be a challenging task for those who cannot afford it.

For smaller brands and non-publishers, such as emerging startups—dealing with impersonation can be an even greater challenge—as was evident when Twitter Blue was just launched. It will be interesting to see how Twitter handles this issue, which is being speculated about, once the ‘legacy’ verified check marks are removed.

first published:April 01, 2023, 15:18 IST
