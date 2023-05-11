Twitter Launches Encrypted DMs For These Users: All You Need To Know

The popular micro-blogging platform Twitter has started rolling out its long-awaited encrypted direct messaging (DM) feature, a move that will provide users with increased privacy and security when communicating through the platform.

According to the company, in order to send and receive encrypted messages, both the sender and recipient must be “verified users" or affiliates to a “verified organization".

It is unclear if encryption will become an exclusive feature for blue tick users, or if it will be available to all users during the early rollout.

The feature has some limitations that are worth noting. It does not support group messages, and users cannot send or receive any media other than links.

Moreover, the company does not offer a direct reporting option for encrypted messages. Instead, users must report any issues with a conversation participant separately,.

Twitter currently allows a maximum of ten devices per user for encrypted messages. After reaching the limit, users will not be able to send or receive encrypted messages on any new devices that are logged into Twitter.

Despite these limitations, sending an encrypted message is relatively straightforward. If a user is eligible to send encrypted messages, they will see a toggle after clicking on the message icon to enable “encrypted" mode.

Selecting an eligible recipient, composing a message, and clicking send will send an encrypted message, according to Twitter. The move towards encrypted DMs comes as social media platforms face increasing scrutiny over their handling of user data and privacy concerns.

As Twitter continues to roll out the feature, it will be interesting to see how users respond and whether the company will address the current limitations.

In related news, Musk announced on Tuesday that the platform would soon introduce voice and video chat, enabling users to communicate globally without sharing their phone numbers.

(With inputs from IANS)