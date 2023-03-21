Twitter May Increase Tweet Character Limit To 10,000: Here's What CEO Elon Musk Said

Popular micro-blogging platform Twitter is likely to increase the tweet character limit to 10,000, allowing users to post very long tweets on the platform. This comes a month after Twitter announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform.

Responding to a user’s query, Musk said the company will “soon" extend “longform tweets" to 10,000 characters. A user posted, “Genius, @twitter and @elonmusk decision to allow long-form content on Twitter is brilliant product design. There will be less click bait type of articles and people staying on Twitter for longer."

Increasing long form to 10k characters soon, along with simple formatting tools— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2023

Musk replied: “Increasing long form to 10k characters soon, along with simple formatting tools. And making it much easier for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content." It was the second time in its 16-year history that Twitter increased the character limit count

For now, only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweet to them. Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

Meanwhile, Twitter is reportedly testing a new verification process for its Blue subscribers that will involve submitting a government ID.

The method for submitting a photo of the users’ ID, both front and back, combined with a selfie photo, to authenticate their Twitter account is revealed through code-level insights uncovered by the product intelligence firm Watchful.ai, reports TechCrunch.

However, it is still unclear whether the feature is being tested externally According to the firm, the feature is in testing in the US, where it was found in the Android version of the Twitter application.

Adding a photo ID and selfie requirement to Blue’s verification process would help to fight against impersonation.

Last month after rolling out Twitter Blue with a verification service in India that starts from Rs 650 a month, CEO Elon Musk reiterated that all legacy Blue badges would be removed soon.

