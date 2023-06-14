CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter Likely To Bring New DM-related Restrictions For Non-Blue Users: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 09:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Elon Musk recently said that the platform will roll out a new update this week..

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working to limit the number of direct messages (DMs) non-Blue users can send per day.

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted on Tuesday: “#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue."

According to the screenshot shared by the leaker, after reaching the limit, non-Twitter Blue users will receive a message titled “Get verified to send more messages".

“You’ve hit the maximum limit for Direct Messages in a single day. Sign up for Twitter Blue to continue messaging," the message reads.

Furthermore, the leaker said that currently the limit is 500 DMs per day, but “I bet this limit will be reduced when this will be rolled out".

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Monday said that the platform will “hopefully" roll out a new update this week, which will limit the ability to send DMs to people who don’t follow you to Blue users.

Last week, Musk had said that Twitter will soon start paying creators on the platform for the ads served in their replies.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
first published:June 14, 2023, 08:33 IST
last updated:June 14, 2023, 09:05 IST