Twitter Now Offers 1-Hour Limit For Editing Tweets If You Are A Twitter Blue Subscriber

Twitter Blue subscribers can now edit their tweet for up to 1 hour after sending the post. Twitter confirmed the new change which is only available for those who have subscribed to Twitter Blue on web or mobile.

The edit button has been one the most eagerly awaited feature on Twitter and when Elon Musk decided to offer it he put a price tag on the tool in addition to the other benefits you get for getting Twitter Blue.

The update about the new time limit for editing a tweet comes via an official Twitter post this week which says Twitter Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit the tweets they have already sent. The edit button icon shows when you make any changes to the existing tweet. The icon is visible to all Twitter users and not just for the subscribers.

In addition to the edit button, you also get the blue tick (verified badge) on your account, and the ability to add full HD videos that are longer than a few minutes. Twitter has been promising the edit button for years now, well before Musk took over the platform. In fact, during his visit to India, former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey was quizzed about the feature and their plans to offer it to the users.

Little did we know that the edit button will only come to your account but you have to pay a price. Twitter Blue has launched in markets like India since then, where you pay Rs 650 per month or Rs 900 per month for signing up with Twitter Blue on the web or mobile app, respectively.

Twitter finally got a new CEO, allowing Musk to focus on the tech side of the platform, which definitely needs a big overhaul and hiring as many engineers and even the security chief decided to end his stint with the company this year.