Twitter: Sign Up or Log In to View Your Favorite Tweets, Musk Calls it a "Emergency Measure"
Twitter: Sign Up or Log In to View Your Favorite Tweets, Musk Calls it a "Emergency Measure"

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 02:35 IST

The Tesla CEO has previously expressed displeasure at artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI and others using Twitter’s data to train their large language models.

Twitter users who try to view content on the platform will be asked to sign up for an account or log into an exiting account to see their favorite tweets

Twitter announced on Friday that it will now mandate users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets. Elon Musk referred to this move as a “temporary emergency measure."

People who attempt to access content on the platform will be prompted to create an account or log into an existing one to view their favorite tweets.

“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” Musk tweeted.

The Twitter owner has previously expressed displeasure at artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI and others using are social media giant’s data to train their large language models.

The company has initiated several measures to win back advertisers who left the platform under Musk’s ownership.

It is also working aggressively to boost subscription revenue by incorporating verification checkmarks into the Twitter Blue program.

The microblogging website this month announced plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.

Twitter has also begun charging users to access its application programming interface (API), used by third-party apps and researchers.

(With agency inputs)

