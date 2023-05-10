Twitter To Allow Calls, Encrypted Messaging Soon, Says CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of the popular micro-blogging platform Twitter, has announced new features that will be added to the social media platform, including encrypted messaging and the ability to make calls.

“With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly," Elon Musk tweeted.

“The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," he added.

Musk had previously announced plans for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App," which would include long-form tweets, payments, and encrypted direct messages.

The new features will allow users to make voice and video calls to anyone on the platform without sharing their phone number. This brings Twitter in line with other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, which offer similar features.

Musk also announced that an encrypted version of direct messaging will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday. However, it’s not clear if calls will be encrypted as well.

In addition to the new features, Twitter has also announced plans to remove and archive inactive accounts that have not been used for several years. This is part of an effort to keep the platform clean and updated. The move comes as Musk tries to ramp up engagement, and opportunities to make money, at the online platform he bought for $44 billion last year. “We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," Musk said in a tweet.

