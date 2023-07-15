Twitter Turns 17: A Look Back at the Evolution of the Social Media Platform

ON THIS DAY IN 2006: Originally founded by Jack Dorsey, Twitter is now under the ownership of tech mogul Elon Musk. The micro-blogging platform has carved out its own identity over the years. Since its inception, Twitter has undergone significant transformations, including changes in leadership and adjustments to the character limit. As the platform turns a year older on July 15, here’s a look at its evolution over the years.

History

The concept for Twitter originated from the podcasting venture Odeo, co-founded by Biz Stone, Evan Williams and Noah Glass. When Apple announced the addition of podcasts to iTunes in 2005, Biz, Evan and Noah thought about an app to compete with Apple. Jack Dorsey, who was working as an engineer at Odeo, proposed the idea of a short message service (SMS). With approval, Dorsey embarked on developing the project, which was initially named Twttr.

After months of development, Jack Dorsey sent out the first message in March 2006. The iconic tweet simply stated, “just setting up my twttr."

just setting up my twttr— jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

Later that year, Biz Stone, Evan Williams, Noah Glass and Jack Dorsey launched the final version of the app, allowing users to join the platform. In 2007, Twitter, Inc. was established, with Jack taking the role of the company’s first CEO.

Evolution