Twitter Vs Threads: Elon Musk Removes Login Requirement To View Tweets

Amidst the roll out of Meta’s Twitter rival Threads, the Elon Musk-run micro-blogging platform has now removed the login requirement for viewing tweets, allowing users to view tweets without having to create a Twitter account

This means if you don’t have a Twitter account, you can still view individual tweets using the direct link. However, you won’t be able to view multiple tweets, TechCrunch reported. The micro-blogging platform hasn’t made any official announcements about allowing users to browse links even if they are not signed in.

This significant development follows Twitter’s recent implementation of a requirement that limited tweet viewing only to logged-in users. Meanwhile, Twitter boss Elon Musk made fun of an image posted by a user featuring a keyboard having only three keys — Ctrl, C and V — with the caption, “Meta’s new app was built entirely using this keyboard."

Meta’s new app was built entirely using this keyboard: pic.twitter.com/RoRe6szEO0— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 6, 2023

Also, Musk said, “It’s infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram." Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in 11 years today. Zuckerberg, who goes by the username, finkd on Twitter, tweeted a famous Spider-Man meme wherein two Spider-Men are seen perplexed about who is who, pointing fingers at each other in confusion.

This is likely a dig at Twitter, and acknowledging that Meta’s Threads is here to stay, and looks to attract Twitter’s user base. This isn’t the first time that Mark Zuckerberg is indirectly challenging Elon Musk. Musk recently tweeted that he is “up for a cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg, and in response, the Meta CEO, posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his social media platform Instagram and wrote, “Send me location.”

Threads is a new social media platform, built by Instagram, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. Threads app is free to use and available to download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. In Threads, users can share short posts or updates up to 500 characters. They can include links, photos, or videos up to 5 minutes in length. Similar to Instagram, Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram