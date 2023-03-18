Twitter Will Open Source Code Used to Recommend Tweets on March 31, Says Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday announced that the microblogging site will soon open source all code used by the social media giant to recommend tweets.

“Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st,” Musk tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, he said Twitter’s “algorithm” is overly complex and not fully understood internally, adding that “People will discover many silly things, but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found.”

He also said Twitter is developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress.

“Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” Musk said.

This announcement comes in line with Musk’s promise to restore free speech while preventing the platform from descending into a “hellscape."

Since Elon Musk took over the company last year, the app has been at the center of several debates over free speech and transparency.

Musk has been proposing the idea to open source Twitter’s algorithm since even before he bought the platform in October last year. Last month, he announced plans to open-source its algorithm.

Open-sourcing Twitter’s algorithm could also keep lawmakers and regulators at bay, amid concerns about how social media platforms’ content recommendations work, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Last Year, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed that Twitter should have been developed as an open protocol. He also shared that same idea with Musk over text messages, the report added.

