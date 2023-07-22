Twitter Will Soon Limit The Number Of DMs Unverified Users Can Send: What It Means

Twitter has announced that it will be making some changes to the way direct messages work on the platform and unverified accounts (accounts not paying for Twitter Blue) will be limited in the number of DMs they can send. But Twitter has not clarified the DM limit for unverified users yet.

Under Musk, this isn’t the first time a previously free feature has been put behind the Twitter Blue paywall. It has almost become customary to see Twitter taking away even the most essential services—such as SMS-based two-factor account authentication and access to the Media Studio—now available only for Twitter Blue subscribers.

We’ll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages: https://t.co/0CI4NTRw75— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2023

“We’ll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages,” Twitter said, followed by a link to subscribe to its Blue service.

It isn’t clear what Twitter means by “some changes” yet, but one thing stands clear: Twitter is trying to create better incentives for users to opt for Twitter Blue.

As part of Twitter Blue, users can get the coveted ‘blue tick,’ the ability to edit tweets, post longer tweets up to 25,000 characters in length, and also post 1080p videos that are up to 2 hours in duration. Twitter also promises better reach and “approximately 50% fewer ads” for paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

Recently, the micro-blogging platform also opened up ad revenue sharing for eligible users. However, the ability to earn on Twitter is also reserved for Twitter Blue subscribers only. To be eligible, users must have a Stripe payment account, be a verified user, and have had at least 5 million impressions on their posts in the last 3 months.