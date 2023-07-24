Twitter’s Account Now Rebranded To X, Elon Musk Changes Profile Pic Too

Twitter is now gradually making way for the new X branding across the platform. The official Twitter handle has just been changed to X with a new X profile picture as well. Elon Musk has also changed his profile picture on Twitter as the company looks for wholesale branding changes of the micro-blogging platform this week.

Earlier on Monday, Twitter CEO Lina Yaccarina wrote: “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," she tweeted.

The new logo is just another change that Musk is making at Twitter and invariably it has to be the biggest change since he took over the reins of the platform. Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, after which he has overseen a massive restructuring of the company, with all the senior executives moving out.

He also put stringent rules for the employees, forcing them to work long hours, report to the office, and work on tight deadlines to finish the release of new features. He has also brought the Twitter Blue subscription to more countries, charging a premium to use features like the edit tweet button, verified badge for accounts, viewing unlimited profiles on Twitter and more.

Those who have followed Musk for years know his affiliation with the word X. It goes all the way back to his early days as a tech entrepreneur when he had aspirations to launch an online banking company in 1999 with the X branding. His experience at Scotiabank had convinced him that the industry was ripe for disruption. So in March 1999, he founded X.com. Tweeples can expect further changes to the app in the coming days.