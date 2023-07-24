Twitter’s Bird Logo Replaced, But What Do We Call Tweets Now?

As Twitter goes through a massive overhaul with the popular Bird logo now replaced with X, people are curious about what they would call the other aspects of the platform after the rebranding. After all, Twitter users tweet, retweet and much more. So, when a user decided to quiz Elon Musk about the new names, here’s what the Twitter chief replied. When asked what tweets will now be called, by a user named Sawyer Merritt, Musk said, tweets will now be called X’s.

The public has started using the X branding for all features of Twitter, especially since the company is being taken over by X, literally. Earlier on Monday, Twitter’s official account got a new profile picture with the X branding, and the website was also renamed to X.com which now redirects to Twitter.com.

x’s— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Another user on the platform asked, what would retweets be called after this change, and he even suggested the name ReX’d using the X analogy but Musk explained that instead of these random changes, he wants the whole concept to be rethought. So maybe he liked X’s for tweets but not ReX’d for retweets? Who knows.

Elon Musk and the X branding go a long way back, in fact much before he started Tesla or other major companies. According to a popular author Walter Isaacson, the infatuation of Elon Musk with the name X.com goes way back. His experience at Scotiabank had convinced him that the industry was ripe for disruption.

So in March 1999, he founded X.com, which is what Twitter.com is being rebranded to in 2023. Musk even wanted a company for one-stop financial needs to be named X.com, with PayPal as one of its subsidiaries. He even attempted to rename the payment system X-PayPal, but there was resistance since PayPal was already a trusted brand. It is possible that with the X branding of another company owns, Twitter, he has set the path towards a platform that does more than share updates with the world.