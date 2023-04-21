CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Twitter's Verification Purge: From Movie Stars to Sports Icons and Politicians, All Lose Blue Ticks
1-MIN READ

Twitter's Verification Purge: From Movie Stars to Sports Icons and Politicians, All Lose Blue Ticks

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 03:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The legacy blue checks were supposed to end on April 1st, but Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, shifted the end date to April 20th.



The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam

From Bollywood’s biggest stars to sports personalities and even the country’s biggest political party, BJP, have lost their coveted Twitter blue ticks thanks to Elon Musk.



However, Twitter officially discontinued the legacy blue checkmarks on April 20, 2022, under Elon Musk’s ownership. Twitter now restricts verification marks only to paid users, businesses, government entities, and officials.

Here are the top Indian personalities and entities who lost Twitter blue:

BOLLYWOOD STARS

The legacy blue was no longer visible on the accounts of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

SPORTS PERSONALITIES

Both former and current sportspersons including cricketer Virat Kholi and tennis legend Sania Mira lost the blue tick. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was not even spared.

POLITICIANS AND PARTIES

INTERNATIONAL FIGURES

High-profile users who lost their blue checks Thursday included Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and former US President Donald Trump.

WHAT NOW

For users who still had a blue check Thursday, a popup message indicated that the account “is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

Verifying a phone number simply means that the person has a phone number and they verified that they have access to it — it does not confirm the person’s identity.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
first published:April 21, 2023, 01:56 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 03:03 IST