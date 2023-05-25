CHANGE LANGUAGE
UK to Work with OpenAI, Google DeepMind to Ensure Society Benefits from AI Technology
UK to Work with OpenAI, Google DeepMind to Ensure Society Benefits from AI Technology

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:10 IST

London, UK

FILE PHOTO: AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Sunak and the tech leaders - OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis and Anthropic's Dario Amodei - discussed the risks AI poses

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the bosses of leading AI companies OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic will work together to ensure society benefits from the transformational technology, they said in a statement after meeting on Wednesday.

Sunak and the tech leaders - OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei - discussed the risks AI poses, from disinformation and national security to existential threats, according to the statement.

    They also discussed safety measures, voluntary actions that labs are considering to manage the risks, and the possible avenues for international collaboration on AI safety and regulation, it added.

    Britain said in March it would split responsibility for governing AI between its existing regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition, rather than creating a new body dedicated to the technology.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    first published:May 25, 2023, 03:10 IST
    last updated:May 25, 2023, 03:10 IST