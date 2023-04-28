CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Chipmaker Intel Forecasts Second-Quarter Revenue Above Estimates

Intel's first-quarter revenue fell 36 percent to $11.7 billion. (Image: Intel/Twitter)

Intel's first-quarter revenue fell 36 percent to $11.7 billion and the semiconductor giant posted a massive loss of $2.8 billion

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, a sign that chip demand was recovering after a downturn wrought by excess supply and a post-pandemic slump in the personal computer market.

The company forecast second-quarter adjusted revenue in the range of about $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $11.75 billion.

