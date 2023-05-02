US Judge Declares Mistrial In Apple-Masimo Smartwatch Trade Secrets Fight

A U.S. judge in California on Monday declared a mistrial in Masimo Corp’s potential billion-dollar smartwatch trade secret lawsuit against Apple Inc after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, multiple media outlets reported.

The jury in federal court in Santa Ana could not determine whether Cupertino, California-based Apple misused confidential information from Masimo related to the use of light to measure biomarkers including heart rates and blood-oxygen levels, U.S. District Judge James Selna said.

The jury began deliberating on April 26 after a trial lasting about three weeks.

Meanwhile, A U.S. appeals court recently upheld a federal court’s order that could force Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to change payment practices in its App Store. Apple said it may appeal the decision.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld a 2021 order in an antitrust case brought by “Fortnite" creator Epic Games that could require Apple to allow developers to provide links and buttons for third-party in-app payment options and avoid paying sales commissions to the iPhone maker.

Apple shares ended the day up slightly at $165.33. The appeals court sided with Apple on nine other matters in the case, agreeing with the trial court that Apple’s App Store rules do not violate antitrust laws and allowing its commissions of up 30% for in-app payments to stand.

