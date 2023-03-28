After receiving 3,235 entries from 135 countries, the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organization that operates Wikipedia and other related projects, announced Thaddeus Osborne as the winner of its sound logo contest “The Sound of all Human Knowledge" on Tuesday.

Osborne, a nuclear engineer based in Virginia, US, who produces music for fun, was selected as the winner by a community vote from Wikimedia volunteer contributors. He will receive $2,500 USD and a trip to a professional recording studio to re-record the sound logo, according to an official statement.

His submission, which features the sounds of pages turning in a book, keyboard clicks, and a synthesizer chime, was determined the winning entry after a community vote by Wikimedia volunteer editors in December 2022.

Wikimedia’s Sound of All Human Knowledge: Listen Here

“Music has always been a huge part of my life and a way for me to ‘travel the world’ from my small town’s backyard. Every piece of music transported me to a new place and taught me something new,” said Osborne on winning the contest.

“As a dedicated fan of Wikipedia, I strongly believe that the platform’s commitment to reliable and free information is essential to our global success. By incorporating my sound, I hope to make Wikipedia even more accessible and engaging, enabling readers (and now listeners) to embark on their own journey of discovery and knowledge. With more answers and information at our fingertips, we can tackle big problems and create a brighter future for all," he added.

Sound logos have become increasingly popular due to the global rise of audio technology, as they represent a brand in both audiovisual and audio-only settings. The number of active voice assistant users has grown from 544.1 million users in 2015 to 2.6 billion users in 2021.

The contest was run by the Wikimedia Foundation in collaboration with the Wikimedia movement support its 2030 strategic direction, particularly the recommendation to innovate in free knowledge.

Submissions were accepted from September 13 to October 10, 2022. The contest submissions were short-listed by a selection committee comprised of Wikimedia volunteer contributors and sound professionals assembled by MassiveMusic. The shortlisted sounds underwent a musicologist review to ensure due diligence and avoidance of copyright infringements. The top ten sounds that were presented for voting can be found on Wikimedia Commons.

“Thaddeus’s submission captures the curiosity and joy that Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects create for millions of people around the world,” said Zack McCune, Director of Brand at the Wikimedia Foundation. “We’re honoured by his contribution to the free knowledge movement and grateful to the selection committee and voters for choosing a sound that wonderfully represents free knowledge.”

