CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceBJPINCJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/224 (113 To Win)
00000000

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Tech » US Transport Dept Hit by Major Data Breach, 237,000 Employee Records Compromised
1-MIN READ

US Transport Dept Hit by Major Data Breach, 237,000 Employee Records Compromised

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:51 IST

Washington, US

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

The breach hit systems for processing TRANServe transit benefits that reimburse government employees for some commuting costs

The personal information of 237,000 current and former federal government employees has been exposed in a data breach at the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), sources briefed on the matter said on Friday.

The breach hit systems for processing TRANServe transit benefits that reimburse government employees for some commuting costs. It was not clear if any of the personal information had been used for criminal purposes.

USDOT said in a statement to Reuters that the breach did not affect any transportation safety systems. It did not say who might be responsible for the hack.

The department is investigating the breach and has frozen access to the transit benefit system until it has been secured and restored, it said.

top videos

    The maximum benefit allowance is $280 per month for federal employee mass transit commuting costs.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. us
    first published:May 13, 2023, 05:20 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 05:51 IST