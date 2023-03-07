Valve's 'Counter-Strike 2' Could Debut This Month With Source 2 Engine: Here's What We Know

Speculation and rumors about the next iteration of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have been building up for years, but there have been no updates until now. According to esports journalist Richard Lewis, Valve is finally making a move towards the Source 2 engine and may migrate the game onto it as early as this month.

Biggest CS:GO leak on Source 2 just appeared in the latest Dota 2 update, there’s A LOT, so I’ll post everything in threadhttps://t.co/oirycuC0yr pic.twitter.com/7DVq0EPY9X— ‎Gabe Follower 2 (@gabefollower) March 6, 2023

Despite still having a significant following, it’s hard to believe that CS:GO is now over a decade old and has passed its peak, making a new update necessary.

Lewis reports that his sources, speaking under the condition of anonymity, revealed that “indeed there was a new version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on its way and that had been worked on for some time.” And, the new version of the game is “almost certainly set to be released under the working title Counter-Strike 2 and the tentative release date for the beta is in this month of March with April 1st at the outside.”

Further, Lewis claims that an unnamed group of professional players were secretly flown to Valve’s headquarters in Seattle to get an early look at the game. And, moving the game over to the Source 2 engine should improve the optimisation and graphical fidelity of the game.

Lewis’ sources have also confirmed that the game will get new 128 tick servers—moving away from the 64 tick type—to improve the latency and matchmaking experience.

It remains uncertain whether any potential changes to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will result in a brand new working title for the game, such as Counter-Strike 2, or if it will follow a similar approach to Dota 2 by simply rebranding.

