Home » Tech » Vivo T2x 5G Smartphone Now Available In India: Price, Offers And Specifications
1-MIN READ

Vivo T2x 5G Smartphone Now Available In India: Price, Offers And Specifications

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 10:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The Vivo T2x 5G comes in a 2.5D flat frame body

The Vivo T2x 5G comes in a 2.5D flat frame body

Vivo T2x comes with a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an LED flash

Vivo T2x 5G Price In India: The newly-launched Vivo T2x 5G smartphone from Vivo is now available for purchase in India. The new affordable T-series smartphone from Vivo comes with a 6.58 FHD+ COG display, a 50MP primary camera, a 5000mAh battery, and more.

Vivo T2x 5G Price, Offers, Colours and Availability

Priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB+128GB, Rs 13,999 for 6GB+128GB, and Rd 15,999 for 8GB+128GB, Vivo T2x 5G is available in three colours – Aurora Gold, Marine Blue, and Glimmer Black. According to the company, the newly launched vivo T2X is exclusively available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and Flipkart.

Customers can avail instant discounts up to Rs 1000 on HDFC and ICICI bank when purchasing a smartphone via the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the company said.

Vivo T2x 5G Specifications

The new Vivo T2x 5G comes with a minimalist design in a 2.5D flat frame body which is slim and lightweight. The smartphone has a a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ panel with a teardrop notch. The phone runs on Android 13 OS with the FunTouch OS 13 on top and includes the Extended RAM 3.0 technology, which increases virtual RAM by up to 8 GB. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It also comes with an Ultra Game Mode.

The smartphone is powered by a dimensity 6020 chipset. It houses up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 3 GB of extended RAM, 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Vivo T2x features a 5000mAh battery that offer 18W charging speed. Some of its other features include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of optics, the Vivo T2x comes with a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers an 8MP front camera.

  1. vivo
first published:April 23, 2023, 10:40 IST
last updated:April 23, 2023, 10:40 IST