Vivo To Export Over 1 Million Made-In-India Smartphones in 2023

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday announced that it will export more than one million ‘Made in India’ smartphones in 2023, the company said in the second edition of its India Impact Report.

The brand exported it’s first ‘Made in India’ smartphone shipment to Thailand and Saudi Arabia in 2022. As part of its Rs 7500-crore proposed investment plan, Vivo is on track to complete phase I investment of Rs 3,500 crore by the end of 2023, which will allow it to commence production in its new ‘state of the art’ manufacturing facility by early 2024, the report said.

According to the brand, the new facility spreads across approximately 169 acres and will have an annual capacity to produce approximately 120 million smartphones in the future. In line with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, Vivo said all its smartphones sold in the country are made indigenously and 100 per cent of its motherboard assembly is happening in India.

Furthermore, Vivo procures 95 percent of its battery and 70 percent of its charger components locally.

“Our serious efforts on developing the local value supply chain, manufacturing expansion, our contribution in bridging the digital divide reinforce our commitment to the India market and makes us a formidable force in the Indian smartphone ecosystem," Yogendra Sriramula, Head, Brand Strategy, vivo India, said

“Further, aligned with the Government of India’s vision to make the nation a global export hub, we have reiterated our unwavering commitment to India by exporting the first shipment to Thailand and Saudi Arabia. We are proud that we are on the track to exporting 1 million smartphones in 2023 Sriramula added.

He also said that boosting manufacturing capabilities is vital to bring the nation on the global map and expanding/growing its plant in India is a step forward in that direction.

Vivo has had a significant impact on its retail partners across the country. As per a study conducted by Techarc, Vivo’s contribution to its retailers’ revenues is in the range of 20-22 percent.

