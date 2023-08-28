Vivo V29e Smartphone With 120Hz Display And 64MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo announced its new V-series smartphone in India on Monday and once again the company is hoping to strike the cord with buyers by going for stylish devices. The Vivo V29e is not exactly flagship-grade but still features a slim 3D curved display and stylish glass body panel at the back. It has an OIS-supported main camera at the back and a fast-charging battery.

Vivo V29e Price In India

Vivo V29e is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and if you want the 8GB + 256GB variant, the price goes to Rs 28,999. The phone will be available from early next month and comes in two colour options.

Vivo V29e Specifications

As we mentioned, the phone sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display that offers FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s dimensions are fairly sleek at 7.5mm and weigh just 180 grams which makes it easy to use.

Vivo is using the Snapdragon 695G chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone gets the expandable virtual RAM tech if you need more memory. Vivo’s V-series has focused on selfies and this model has a 50MP shooter on the front, while at the back you have a 64MP primary OIS camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The company uses the Funtouch OS 13 version in India which is based on Android 13. Having an AMOLED panel means you get the in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery even with these dimensions, which supports 44W charging via the bundled charger.

While Vivo has launched this mid-range phone, the company is prepping the stage for its next X-series flagship phone which is rumoured to be called X100 series this year, and will showcase the new Zeiss Optics lenses. The brand should have three models in the lineup like the previous X-series launches.