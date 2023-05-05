Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Smartphones Now On Sale In India: Price, Features And Offers

Vivo X90 series was launched in India last month, and now people can pick up either of the X90 or the X90 Pro models in the country. The new X-series phones from Vivo come with Zeiss-tuned cameras, powered by MediaTek flagship chipset and get Android 13 out of the box. The phones support fast charging with the bundled adapter as well.

Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Prices In India And Sale Offers

Vivo X90 has launched in India at Rs 59,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The price goes up to Rs 63,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Vivo X90 Pro comes in a single 12GB + 256GB variant which costs Rs 84,999 in the country. Vivo has partnered with the likes of SBI, ICICI, HDFC and IDFC Banks to get buyers 10 percent cashback on these phones. In addition to this, existing Vivo customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 while buying the X90 or the X90 Pro.

Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Specifications

Vivo X90 series gets the same screen size and quality with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The X90 Pro features a primary 50MP camera with a 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor that we have also seen on the Xiaomi 13 Pro earlier. The X-series cameras are tuned by Zeiss, which has partnered with Vivo for imaging solutions. The phones come with a large capacity battery that supports 120W wired fast charging.

For the X90 Pro, you also have 50W wireless charging offered. The phones run on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS version out of the box. You have an in-display fingerprint sensor and this year, Vivo is offering international warranty on the X90 series for consumers in India.

Read all the Latest Tech News here