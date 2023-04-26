Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Smartphones With Zeiss Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo X90 series has finally launched in India this week, and these new phones give us a closer look at the upgrades with the Zeiss optics cameras. The company is using the popular 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor that has been optimised with Zeiss Optics for the X90 Pro model.

The phones are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and you have them available with high storage to keep all the high-quality photos and videos. Vivo is also offering the Android 13-based Funtouch OS version out of the box, and you have support for fast charging.

Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Price In India

Vivo X90 has launched in India for Rs 59,999 which gets you the base 8GB + 128GB model. The higher RAM model of the X90 is priced at Rs 63,999 this year. As for the Vivo X90 Pro, you get it with 12GB RAM only and with a price tag of Rs 84,999. Both the models will be available from May 5 in the country.

Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Specifications

Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro feature the same 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offer Full HD+ resolution and carry a 120Hz refresh rate screen, with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The brand is using the same MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset to power both the devices, and you get them with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phones come with the Android 13-based Funtouch OS version out of the box.

On the imaging front, the X90 has a triple rear camera system that gets you a 50MP primary sensor, with a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The X90 Pro comes equipped with a 50MP primary 1-inch OIS sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

The front camera is of 32MP for both the models. Vivo X90 packs a 4810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, while the X90 Pro with its 4870mAh battery gives you 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging speeds.

Read all the Latest Tech News here