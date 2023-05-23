Vivo Y100, Vivo Y100A Now Available At Discounted Price In India: Check Offers And Specifications

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on Tuesday announced that its latest Y-series smartphones — Vivo Y100 and Y100A will now be available at a new discounted price in India. The devices will now be available at Rs 23,999 for the (8GB + 12GB) variant and Rs 25,999 for the (8GB + 256GB) variant.

The brand is offering cashback of up to Rs 2,000 through various banking partners such as ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank. Customers can also take advantage of zero down payment options available with select finance partners.

Additionally, Vivo is providing exclusive benefits like vivo V-Shield Protection Plans with every purchase. Starting from May 23 (today), interested buyers can avail of the new prices and offers on Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and authorized retail stores nationwide.

Vivo Y100, Vivo Y100A Specifications

Vivo Y100 features a 6.38-inch AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz High touch sampling rate and HDR10+ certification. It also supports peak brightness at 1300 nits. The smartphone is 7.73 mm thick and weighs 181 grams. The Vivo Y100 is backed by a massive 4500 mAh battery with 44W Flashcharge technology.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It comes with UFS 2.2 and brings 8GB of additional RAM with an Extended RAM 3.0 feature that makes switching between apps faster and smoother. It runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box.

Moving to optics, the Vivo Y100 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone has an OIS Anti-shake camera with EIS, which provides ultra-stability while capturing Night Portraits, sports scenes and during handheld shooting.

On the other hand, the Y100A features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the robust Snapdragon 695 Processor. The smartphone packs64MP triple camera setup and Anti-Shake technology. It offers various camera features like portrait mode and Super Night Mode to enhance photography capabilities.

Similar to the Y100, the Y100A also comes in three striking color options: Pacific Blue, Twilight Gold, and Metal Black.