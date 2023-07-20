VU Launches 98-inch QLED Smart TV With Dolby Vision That Costs Rs 6 Lakh

Vu has launched its new 98-inch QLED smart TV in India that costs Rs 6 lakh. No, we are not joking. TVs with screen as big as this is aimed at the luxury consumer and the company has no qualm suggesting so, with high-end features and design matching up to the price tag.

The Vu Masterpiece QLED lineup comes in two screen sizes - 85-inch and the 98-inch option, priced at Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 6,00,000, respectively.

Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch and 85-inch Models: Features

Both the TVs get a QLED panel with support for 4K or UHD screen resolution that offers 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which makes it an ideal big screen option for gaming. The screen supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG formats. The TV packs a 204W 4.1 channel speaker system that offers Dolby Audio support.

It runs on the latest Google TV platform that gives you access to the Play Store for apps, Google Assistant for handsfree control and Chromecast to use external devices. Vu claims the TVs are made of aerospace-grade aluminium that gives it the appeal and durability, something that people would expect from a TV in this price range.