Vu Televisions Launches 43, 55-inch TV With 50W Built-In Soundbar: All Details Here

Vu Televisions on Thursday launched a new television set, available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes, with a 50W built-in soundbar under its Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition portfolio.

The new TV will be available for purchase across online and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 23,999.

“It has been designed to bring an exquisite viewing experience to a wide audience, and with a sales projection of 30,000 units on launch, we are confident that it will be quite a success. Vu remains committed to providing its customers with the best experience possible, from start to finish," Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vu Televisions, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said, the Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes replete with cutting-edge features, a bright display and delightful sound that alleviate the overall viewing experience.

The 50W built-in Soundbar with Dolby Audio comes attached to the TV and ensures that the viewers can bask in an auditory feast without adding the cost and clutter of additional speakers.

Further, the TV comes powered by the latest Google TV Operating System, which adds to its ease of access and smooth functionality through its voice-activated hotkey remote control.

The TV also features an A+ grade 400 nits high bright IPS panel for better picture quality.

