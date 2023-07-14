Want To Transfer WhatsApp Chats Without Using Cloud Data? Here’s How It Works

WhatsApp is as important as the internet for a lot of you, so much that you fear losing out on all the chats in your feed. The messaging has features like cloud backup, which can be retrieved when you are moving to a new device. But what if we tell you that now there is a way you can move all the WhatsApp chats without needing the backup version? That’s right, WhatsApp recently introduced a new seamless way of transferring chats between two devices, and we decided to test its performance to see if it is a worthy alternative to the usual cloud backups.

Transfer WhatsApp Chats From One Phone To Another: Here’s How

Firstly you need to make sure that both the phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and are in close proximity with each other.

- Go to Settings of WhatsApp on your old phone which has the SIM card

- Click on the Chats option - Scroll down and then click on Transfer chats

- You will see the option to Start the transfer chat history to Android phone

- Click on Start to get the chat transfer process started

- Now download WhatsApp on the new phone

- Register with the same phone number by using the OTP you receive on the old device

- You will see a QR Code on the new phone for the account switch

- Use the old phone’s camera to scan the QR code via WhatsApp to get the chat transfer started

- Now you need to make sure that both the phones remain unlocked during the transfer process and not to switch to

any other app on the phone till the message says you can.

The whole chat transfer process takes about 20 to 25 minutes and during this time the phone’s screen needs to be active. Depending on the speed of the Wi-Fi in your place, the transfer will be completed with a message box confirming the end of the transfer. Now you will see all the WhatsApp chats from your old phone on the new phone with the same account.

WhatsApp might have not clearly stated this but we noticed that this process of chat transfer does not transfer the WhatsApp call history. You will only get all the chats from the old phone on the new one, running through the same account. All you have to do is put the profile name which you want others to see on WhatsApp.

It only works if you are moving from one Android to another. For cross-platform transfer of WhatsApp chats, there is another process but that one requires a lot of effort and yes, it is not wireless.