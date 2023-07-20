We Could See The First 26GB RAM Smartphone Launch Next Month

The first smartphone with 26GB RAM is coming next month, and we can’t believe where the industry is going with these numbers. As per reports coming out this week, Infinix could be the brand which could bring this offering with its yet-to-launch Infinix GT 10 Pro model.

The phone is expected to carry design elements such as transparent design which might remind you of the Nothing Phone series. Infinix is likely to use the GT branding for its gaming phone series, which explains the interest in the higher RAM battle.

We have already seen a 24GB RAM phone launch in the market, courtesy Nubia, but Infinix could take that laurel by having a wider launch plan for its GT 10 Pro model. And that’s not all, Infinix is also likely to bring this device with support for 240W wired charging speed, which is another first for the industry.

Reports also say the top-end variant of the Infinix GT 10 Pro will get 26GB RAM and pair it with 512GB storage. The company is usually known for its value-for-money devices but lately, it has gone out of its comfort zone to launch some interesting devices that focus on high-end tech without costing a bomb.

But like we have said before, most phones need 12GB RAM at best to utilise the apps available, so having more than double of that doesn’t really make a difference, especially when you talk about the performance. Having said that, this memory could be paired with the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, which is not exactly a high-end chip, which suggests the brand has a slightly different take with its phone and its focus.

The GT 10 Pro is likely to have LED lights at the back aka Nothing Phones, and it is possible the brand could opt for RGB lighting instead of white LEDs. The company sells its phones in India and we can’t rule out them from bringing the GT 10 Pro to the market, where it should be available for Rs 30,000. We are eager to see if these specs truly work out and if so, how much does the device cost for the buyer.