WearOS 4.0 Version Allows You To Transfer Smartwatch Data Without Resetting It: What It Means

WearOS got a new lease of life thanks to Google and Samsung working in tandem and supporting varied smartwatches with the new look WearOS 3.0 version last year. Now it is time for the WearOS 4.0 version and reports suggest the new WearOS version will have a useful feature that can make switching smartwatches easy for users.

The WearOS version was part of the Google I/O 2023 lineup last month, and some of the new features look to simplify the use case of Android smartwatches. Samsung is one of the first OEMs to use the new WearOS 4.0 version in its beta avatar for its One UI Watch 5 version.

And it seems the new beta version is allowing Samsung Galaxy Watch users to move to another phone without having to reset the watch completely. So far you had to reset the smartwatch everytime you were migrating to another phone.

But WearOS 4.0 changes that process, in fact removes the need to reset completely. The update change log for One UI 5 update clearly mentions this option available to Samsung Galaxy Watch users. Beta testers have tried using this method to verify the new process and it actually works.

How To Switch Phones Without Resetting Smartwatch

- Go to Settings on the Galaxy Wearable app to start the process

- Now sign in with your Google ID on the new phone

- The paired smartwatch will show you an alert about the new phone

- You will get a pop up box on the phone asking for the new watch to be paired

- Once the Google ID on both the devices match start the device migration process

- The transfer will start and show you the progress to get all the app and other data

This process for migrating the account between two phones will definitely come in handy for those with the WearOS smartwatches, in this case the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or higher model.

This new feature is coming to WearOS 4.0 which means other compatible smartwatches should also get this compatibility but we are not sure if Google is going to make it a wide scale release rather than just keep it exclusive for the Samsung smartwatches. You could also be certain that the Pixel Watch will get the feature, so that should be three if note more models getting the new transfer option.