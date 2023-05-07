CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Home » Tech » Western Digital To Bring Services Back Online Soon After Security Breach: All Details
1-MIN READ

Western Digital To Bring Services Back Online Soon After Security Breach: All Details

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 12:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Western Digital’s factories were operational throughout the incident.

Western Digital’s factories were operational throughout the incident.

Western Digital Corp said on Friday it had restored My Cloud services and expects customer access to its online store to be normalized in the week of May 15, more than a month after the data storage chip maker disclosed a security breach.

Western Digital Corp said on Friday it had restored My Cloud services and expects customer access to its online store to be normalized in the week of May 15, more than a month after the data storage chip maker disclosed a security breach.

Western Digital said it is progressing through the restoration process and majority of the impacted systems and services were operational.

The ”unauthorized party” obtained customer names, telephone numbers and partial credit card numbers from its systems, Western Digital said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

The company said it would communicate directly with impacted customers and was investigating the validity of the data.

Western Digital’s factories were operational throughout the incident and the company is shipping products, it added.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. western digital
first published:May 07, 2023, 12:16 IST
last updated:May 07, 2023, 12:16 IST