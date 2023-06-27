What Is Apple Pay And How To Use It On iPhone, Apple Watch: A Simple Guide

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is planning to launch its Apple Pay services in India. Apple Pay is a convenient and secure mobile payment service that enables users to make contactless payments using their Apple devices. It also eliminates the need to carry physical cards.

According to the company, Apple Pay provides an easy way to make payments in your iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS apps, and on websites in Safari. It can also be used in Messages for Business and in iMessage extensions. Apple Pay is faster than accepting traditional credit and debit cards and other payment methods.

The company claims that accepting Apple Pay is more secure than accepting traditional credit, debit, and prepaid cards. Every transaction on your customer’s iPhone or iPad requires Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. And each time your customer takes their Apple Watch off their wrist, the passcode must be entered to access it.

By using Face ID, Touch ID, or double-clicking Apple Watch, users can quickly and securely provide their payment, shipping, and contact information to check out. Apple Pay is simple to set up. You have to add your credit or debit card to the Wallet app on your iPhone and you’re ready to go.

Here’s How To Add And Use Apple Pay on iPhone

- Open the Wallet app, tap the “+" symbol,

- Follow the prompts to add your credit or debit card.

- You can also add cards by going to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay. (It works on iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad.)

- Once you have added cards, you can follow these steps to make payments.

- When you’re making a purchase, look for the Apple Pay logo or the contactless payment symbol.

1. To use your default card: If your iPhone has Face ID, double-click the side button. If prompted, authenticate with Face ID or enter your passcode to open Apple Wallet. If your iPhone has Touch ID, double-click the Home button.

2. Next, hold the top of your iPhone near the contactless reader until Done and a checkmark appear on the display.

How To Use Apple Pay On Your Apple Watch:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, go to the My Watch tab, and select Wallet & Apple Pay. Follow the instructions to add your cards. Double-click the side button on your Apple Watch while it’s near the payment terminal. Wait for a gentle tap and beep to confirm the payment.

It is important to note that Apple Pay is widely accepted at various retailers, restaurants, apps, and websites that support contactless payments.