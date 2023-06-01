What To Expect From Apple WWDC 2023: New Macs, Mixed-Reality Headset, iOS 17 And More

Apple’s biggest event of the summer, WWDC 2023, is scheduled for June 5th this month. It is expected to feature numerous reveals, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, a new MacOS, and new hardware. The highly anticipated products include the much-hyped mixed-reality headset and new Macs. Apple is promoting the event as a ‘new era,’ indicating that major announcements are planned.

Here’s everything Apple could reveal at WWDC 2023:

“Several New Macs" Expected

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple will unveil ‘several new Macs’ at the event. It is not clear if the new Macs will be powered by third-generation Apple silicon M3 chipsets or if they will stick to the M2 series of chipsets, which include the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max. In the recent past, Gurman claimed that M3-powered Macs would not be ready in time for a launch near WWDC 2023, and now, according to Bloomberg, this seems to be the case.

“The company is planning two new Mac models — labeled internally as Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14 — that run the M2 Max processor announced in January and a yet-to-be-unveiled M2 Ultra chip,” Bloomberg reported. The rumored M2 Ultra chip could replace the M1 Ultra chip featured in the Mac Studio, which was released last year in March. Furthermore, a new MacBook Air 15-inch model featuring the M2 chip is also expected at the event.

Due to the large number of products being launched, Gurman expects the WWDC 2023 keynote to be one of the longest ones Apple has organized yet.

Mixed-Reality Headset Could Be the Center of Attention

Apple’s mixed-reality headset, often referred to as the AR/MR headset, is expected to be the highlight of the event, with reports claiming that multiple industry experts were invited to the event. Bloomberg notes that this launch is likely to be as big of a moment as launching the original iPhone was for the company and may even affect Apple CEO Tim Cook’s ‘legacy.’

9to5Mac notes that due to the high-end specifications, which include a micro OLED display with a display density of 4000 pixels per inch and a whopping 5000 nits of peak targeted brightness, Apple’s first mixed-reality headset could cost around $3000. Mark Gurman claims that the headset is expected to run most iPad apps out of the box. Having the iPad app library could be a big boost in terms of user adoption and may help Apple justify the price.

Software Galore: iOS 17, iPadOS, new MacOS, and xrOS

At WWDC 2023, Apple will unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and the new macOS, focusing on software and developer-centric advancements. Initially planned as an incremental update, iOS 17 is now expected to include various “nice to have" features. MacRumors previously stated that the OS might introduce a redesigned Control Center and a new Journaling app.

As for iPadOS 17, it will receive Health features, with the Health app finally becoming available on the iPad.

The keynote will also feature the new macOS 14, which is expected to introduce several quality of life improvements.

Apple may also provide detailed insights into its xrOS software, anticipated to power their mixed-reality headset. Recently, the company filed a trademark for the xrOS wordmark in New Zealand through a subsidiary. According to reports, Apple had previously applied for the same name trademark.