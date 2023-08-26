WhatsApp Adding Avatar Replies To Status Updates: All Details

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working on a feature to reply to status updates using avatars. With this, the instant messaging app aims to improve engagement with status updates, making it easier for users to express their emotions.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.9 update, we can now announce that WhatsApp is going to bring an avatar reply feature to a future update of the app," WABetaInfo reported.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showed that you will still be able to react to a status update with an emoji. However, the Meta-owned app has also plans to extend this feature by bringing the ability to reply with an avatar.

Since the user has only eight emojis available with the regular reaction feature, they will be able to reply to a status update by choosing one from the available set of eight avatars. This definitely improves the overall experience while replying to status updates.

According to the report, providing users with the feature to reply to a status update using avatars offers distinct advantages compared to reacting with one of the 8 available emojis. This is particularly beneficial because an avatar would allow users to better express their emotions, transcending the limitations often posed by the concise language of emojis.

The inclusion of avatars definitely encourages users to reply when an emoji is not enough, it added. The feature to reply to status updates using avatars is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, HD video feature is available for WhatsApp users, which basically means the video content you want to share with friends or family will not be compressed and transferred in HD or 1280×720 pixels resolution.

The feature is available for WhatsApp users on Android this week, and just like the HD photos option, users have to manually select the quality in which they want to send the video.