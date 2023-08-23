WhatsApp Adding New Message Menu To Send View Once Images, Videos

WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is reportedly working on a new message menu to send view once images and videos. These measures are being implemented to enhance the app’s interface:

The app is exploring a new way to set photos and videos as view once. Currently, there’s an icon within the caption bar that allows users to set the media as view once.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.3 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we’ve discovered that WhatsApp has plans to change how users can set view once images and videos in the future," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, the instant messaging app will inform users that they have to press and hold the send button to set the image as a view once message. Following the press and hold action, a new menu will appear, allowing the user to choose to send the image as a view once message.

The Meta-owned is making similar improvements for videos too. However, currently, GIFs can’t be sent in view once mode, even with the new message menu. There’s a chance that WhatsApp might enable GIFs in this mode in the future as the view once feature continues to evolve.

WhatsApp’s plan to expand the “view once" feature to various media types like text and audio messages has prompted the need for improved send buttons. This will be the most convenient way to send any type of message as view once.

The new message menu to send view once images and videos is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

In related news, the instant messaging app is also reportedly starting to allow users to edit media captions after sending them. This means that users will be able to change the captions of photos, GIFs, documents, and videos they send.