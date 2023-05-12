CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » WhatsApp 'Channels' Feature To Roll Out Soon: Here's How It Works
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp 'Channels' Feature To Roll Out Soon: Here's How It Works

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 16:56 IST

New Delhi, India

WhatsApp is continuing to work on its channels feature.

Creating a channel is also designed to protect user privacy, as channel followers will not be able to see your name, phone number, profile photo, or about section.

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to introduce channels. With this feature, users will be able to easily receive useful updates from other people they want to get news from.

“WhatsApp is continuing to work on its channels feature to ensure that users have the best possible experience when it will be released. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.14 update released on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on an introduction for channels," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, the “Status" tab in the app will soon be renamed to “Updates" and will be the new home for both Status and Channels. The introduction of Channels will allow users to stay updated on topics that matter to them, and the channels they follow will appear in this section of the app.

Creating a channel is also designed to protect user privacy, as channel followers will not be able to see your name, phone number, profile photo, or about section. Channels are a new private space for users to connect and share information, the report said.

With channels, you can share updates that matter to a certain audience, and you can connect with unlimited followers to share news, events, and more. The ability to create channels is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is releasing a feature that allows users to edit messages. The new feature is available to some lucky beta testers for now. As per the report, the edit button will be available within the message options, allowing users to edit text messages.

    There are no limits regarding the number of times a message can be edited, but this must be done within 15 minutes of sending it, and it is not possible to edit a message sent from another device, at the moment.

