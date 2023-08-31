WhatsApp Edit Messages Feature Released On Communities: All Details

WhatsApp, the meta-owned application, last year launched Communities, a feature that allows users to bring together separate groups under one umbrella known as a community. Since its announcement, the instant messaging app has been working to enhance the user experience by introducing new features and updates.

Now, a new report has revealed that the Meta-owned app is releasing a feature to edit messages within community announcement groups. With this feature, users can edit and modify the content of their previously sent messages, provided that it’s within a 15-minute window from the time of sending.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.16 update from the Google Play Store, some beta testers can now edit messages within their community announcement groups," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, the edit action is now available when opening the message menu within a community announcement group. You need to share a new message in a community announcement group to see if it’s possible to edit it with the new update.

Please note that there is no set restriction on the frequency of message edits within a 15-minute timeframe from sending. In addition, a message is always marked as “edited” when its content is changed. This is a clear indication that the message has been revised.

The report suggested that this feature is even more useful in community announcement groups.

“Usually, messages shared in this specific group are very important as they need to reach a large number of users. As a result, sharing a message within community announcement groups containing something wrong can occasionally be quite serious. The editing feature offered by WhatsApp in this update grants community admins an extra level of control in such situations," WABetaInfo said.

The ability to edit messages within community announcement groups is currently accessible to select beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store.