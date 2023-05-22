CHANGE LANGUAGE
WhatsApp Introduces Message Editing Feature, but There's a Catch
WhatsApp Introduces Message Editing Feature, but There's a Catch

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 23:47 IST

Menlo Park, US

FILE PHOTO: Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. (Reuters)

With WhatsApp's new feature rolling out globally in the coming weeks, senders will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send

WhatsApp has granted users one of its most awaited features - the ability to edit messages.

“For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp," the Meta Platforms Inc-owned messaging app said in a blog post on Monday.

With the feature rolling out globally in the coming weeks, senders will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send.

    The function can be accessed by long-pressing the message and choosing “edit" in the drop-down menu. The modified message will carry the label “edited", without showing edit history.

    Competing apps such as Telegram and Signal already allow users to edit messages, while microblogging site Twitter rolled out the ability to edit tweets to select users last year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
