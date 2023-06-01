WhatsApp Is Crashing On Android If You Click On This Link: Know More

WhatsApp is used by millions which means hackers will target the messaging app in many ways. WhatsApp claims it is secure and stable but a random website URL can be sometimes good enough to crash any app.

A new report has come out which says that a bug in WhatsApp is triggered the moment you click a link and it crashes the messaging app on Android phones. Curious eyes of a person this week has spotted that when a person clicks on the link (wa.me/settings) sent via a contact or a WhatsApp group, the app crashes on their Android phone.

The bug is affecting people who receive the link in both individual chats or group chats. In fact, the problem extends up to WhatsApp Business version as well.

The report says that the WhatsApp Android version 2.23.10.77 is the culprit but it is likely that other versions of the messaging app are also affected by the crash bug. People have observed that WhatsApp on their Android phone crashes when you click on the dubious link, after which the app restarts to give you the main feed as long as you don’t open the chat with that link again.

WhatsApp is yet to confirm the issue and the reason for this link causing the app to crash. However, if any of you have got a chat with the aforementioned link, there is another way to thwart that message out of your account.

All you have to do is login to your WhatsApp account using the web version, open the chat which has the link and delete it. Considering the issue is spreading like a wildfire, we expect WhatsApp to issue a fix, until then use the WhatsApp web version which surprisingly is not affected by the link.